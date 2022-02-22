Man sentenced for stabbing lottery-winning uncle, family friend to death in the Bronx

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was sentenced to 24 years behind bars for stabbing his 73-year-old uncle to death and then killing a family friend a month later, officials said.

Idris Abdul Muhaymin, 49, visited his uncle on June 11, 2018, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Muhaymin demanded money from Owen Dillard, who was battling cancer and had just won the lottery. He then put Dillard in a chokehold and repeatedly stabbed him. Muhaymin grabbed a few dollars and fled.

On July 11, 2018, while on the run, Muhaymin went to MNI Security Specialist Inc. where family friend Wanda Rios worked. He repeatedly stabbed the 45-year-old woman, then fled the scene with electronic equipment. Police at the time said he used a screwdriver in the deadly attack.

“The defendant mercilessly killed his elderly uncle, who had been battling cancer, and had won the lottery, for only a few dollars,” Clark said. “Exactly a month later, the defendant went to the workplace of a woman considered to be a family friend and fatally stabbed her. The defendant’s actions left a child without a mother and a husband without a wife. I hope today’s sentence brings some sense of relief to the families of the victims.”

Muhaymin pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter on Jan. 4.

Police said Muhaymin was also arrested back in 1991 in the Bronx. He was charged with murder after shooting the victim in the head when he was 19.