THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alleged gang member from Manhattan was sentenced to 15 years in prison following a June 2021 incident where he fired multiple shots on a Bronx street, narrowly missing two children.

The man, 28-year-old Michael Lopez, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder on Jan. 28.

“A 13-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother were caught in a hail of bullets when the defendant fired a dozen shots at a Bronx man,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. “Now, the defendant will pay the consequences for his intentions to kill and his blatant disregard for the lives of the children he endangered. They still suffer trauma from that horrific day.”

According to an investigation, Lopez got off a scooter on June 17, 2021, and chased a 24-year-old man up the block, firing at least 12 shots at him. During the onslaught, Lopez’s intended target running into a 13-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother, knocking them to the ground. The defendant continued to fire shots at the man at close range next to the children as the girl shielded her brother.

The victim was struck once in the back and once in each leg. He sustained nerve damage and is still unable to walk.

During his guilty plea, Lopez admitted he had a firearm and shot the man with the intent to kill him that day.