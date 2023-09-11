THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A gang member will spend more than a decade behind bars for fatally shooting a teen at a rap video shoot at Bronx McDonald’s two years ago, authorities said Monday.

Luis Cruz, 21, a member of the ATR Trinitarios gang, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for shooting and killing Armanis Valdez, 17, in May 2021, prosecutors said. Cruz had pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter a few months ago.

The Trinitarios gang and the Shooting Boys exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the McDonald’s near Clay Avenue and Belmont Street in Claremont at around 9 p.m. on May 15, prosecutors said. Valdez was at the video shoot at the location when Cruz shot him in the chest, authorities said.

Five people were shot during the incident.

Cruz was also sentenced to five years post-release supervision.