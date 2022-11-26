Police search for a man they say is involved in subway sexual assaults in the Bronx. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — On two separate occasions, a man has walked up behind two women in a subway station and rubbed parts of his body on the women’s backside in the Bronx, police said.

At the Bedford Park Boulevard station, a man walked up behind a woman, 59, while she was walking up the stairs and pushed his head into her butt on Oct. 26, according to police.

On Nov. 12 at the Fort Washington Avenue/West 183rd Street station, a woman, 45, was refilling her MetroCard when a man walked up behind her and rubbed his genitals on the victim’s back.

Neither of the victims reported any injuries. Police said they are looking for a man around 25-30 years.

Anyone with information in regard to this pattern is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.