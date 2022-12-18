Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a woman in the Bronx on Dec. 12, 2022. (NYPD)

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man robbed a 58-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said.

The victim was walking near Wales Avenue and East 149th Street in Melrose at around 7 p.m. Monday when the suspect came up from behind her and threatened her with a gun, officials said. He took the woman’s bag, which had a cellphone, $70 in cash, bank cards, and identification, police said. The victim was not injured.

The suspect fled on foot and was seen heading north on Wales Avenue and then east on East 150th Street.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who remained at large as of Sunday. Police said he has a thin build and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a blue winter jacket, black pants, and blue boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).