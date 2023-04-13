THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A sleeping straphanger was awakened when a robber slit his pants and stole his belongings aboard a Bronx train Friday, police said.

The incident occurred on the northbound No. 6 train at the Pelham Bay Park station on April 7 at around 5:40 a.m., according to the NYPD. The 48-year-old victim was sleeping when the suspect cut open his pants and robbed him, police said.

The thief and the victim then got into an argument on the platform before the suspect sprayed him in the face with an unknown substance, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was last seen on the No. 6 train and remained at large, as of Thursday afternoon, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).