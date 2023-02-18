A thief robbed a man of his laptop during a Facebook marketplace meetup in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A thief robbed a man of his laptop during a Facebook marketplace meetup in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said.

The robber reached out to the 29-year-old victim on Facebook Marketplace and set up a meeting to purchase his MacBook, police said. The two met up on the corner of Katonah Avenue and 235th Street when the suspect grabbed the MacBook out of the victim’s hands and ran off, police said.

The victim sustained minor injuries but in are in what authorities described as stable condition.

The suspect was last seen leaving in a dark-colored BMW, according to authorities.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.