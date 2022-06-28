Police said this man stole jewelry and other belongings from a 19-year-old woman on June 23, 2022. (NYPD)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man ripped an earring off of a teen’s ear during a robbery onboard a No. 6 train June 23, police said Tuesday. He also slashed the 19-year-old victim in her face and arm during the incident.

The woman was approached by the suspect about 12:10 p.m. while they were both riding a northbound train. He demanded her property, and when she refused he “proceeded to forcefully remove” two necklaces and one earring from the victim, police said.

Before stealing the woman’s cellphone, police said the suspect slashed her in the face and arm. She was listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

The victim fled at the East 177 Street-Parkchester station, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).