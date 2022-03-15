WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man who fell down his scooter after colliding with a parked car in the Bronx died Monday night, according to police.

Police found the 63-year-old man lying on the roadway along East 241st Street near Richardson Avenue with trauma to his head, officials said. An investigation found that the man was riding his scooter within the vicinity when he collided with the back of a parked, unoccupied car and fell.

The man was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities. Investigation by the New York City Police Department Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.