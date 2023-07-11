THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A robber restrained two workers at a smoke shop in the Bronx before stealing from the store, police said.

The robbery happened at a smoke shop in the 200 block of East 167th Street around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7, according to the NYPD.

At gunpoint, the robber forced both workers into a rear room at the smoke shop and then restrained them, police said. Neither employee was hurt by the robber.

The robber then stole $500 and a cell phone before leaving the smoke shop, according to police.

Police are still searching for the suspect. He is between 35 to 50 years old and is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a white and black baseball cap, a white mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue gloves, black pants, and black shoes.