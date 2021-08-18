Father raped 9-year-old daughter multiple times in the Bronx: NYPD

Nathaniel Heard, 58, allegedly raped the girl between June 30, 2015, and October 1, 2015 inside a home on Schley Avenue in Throgs Neck, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

THROGS NECK, the Bronx — A father raped his 9-year-old daughter multiple times inside a NYCHA housing complex in the Bronx in 2015, police said Wednesday.

Nathaniel Heard, 58, allegedly raped the girl numerous times between June 30, 2015, and Oct. 1, 2015, inside a home on Schley Avenue in Throgs Neck.

Police released a photo of Heard on Wednesday and urged anyone with information on where he might be to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

