Man punches teen in face after argument on Bronx subway: NYPD

Police are searching for the man accused of punching a 16-year-old boy on a No. 4 train. (Credit: NYPD)

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A man punched a 16-year-old boy in the face last week after getting into an argument over the boy’s bicycle, police said Thursday.

At approximately 10 p.m. Nov. 4, while riding an uptown No. 4 train, the 16-year-old victim got into a verbal argument with the male suspect. The man was angered when the boy lifted his bicycle and prepared to exit the train, according to police.

The argument turned physical when the suspect punched the teen in the face, police said.

After the victim exited the train, the suspect stayed on and continued to travel, police said. The teen was treated by EMS on scene at 161 Street.

The victim sustained injuries to his nose, upper lip and bottom lip, according to police.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt, a camouflage baseball hat, dark pants and work boots. The suspect was also wearing light-colored gloves at the time of the attack, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).