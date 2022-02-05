Police are looking for this man in connection with two assaults on MTA subway conductors in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police launched a search this week for a man who punched two on-duty conductors inside a Bronx subway station.

The attacks happened minutes apart inside the Prospect Avenue station on Thursday, authorities said. The first train was in the station around 3:13 p.m. and the second train pulled in around 3:20 p.m.

Police said the man walked up and punched the arm of a No. 5 train conductor as he stuck he head out of the window to perform a safety check. The suspect then approached the conductor of a No. 2 train while it was stopped at the station, reached inside the cab, punched the conductor in the face and spit on him, police said. Both conductors were treated for injuries at a hospital.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).