Police said this man punched a woman several times on a subway platform in the Bronx. (NYPD)

OLINVILLE, The Bronx (PIX11) — A man punched a woman in the face several times and threatened her with a knife at a subway station in the Bronx Thursday, police said.

An unknown man got into an argument with a woman, 37, who was standing on the platform heading north at the East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road station around 8:30 a.m. Police said the verbal argument turned physical when the man punched the woman several times in the face, took out a knife and threatened her life. The victim was taken to the hospital for her head injuries.

The man police described as between 18 to 20 years old left the station on foot.

