Pictured are the two men who allegedly attacked a man at a Bronx gas station and the woman who ran off with them. (Credit: NYPD)

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a group attack at a gas station in the Bronx Saturday, police said on Monday.

The 36-year-old victim, who was driving a car, pulled over at a gas station along Webster Avenue near East 168th Street a few minutes past 1 p.m. Inside his car were two men and a woman, whom he offered to give a ride home.

The victim then got into a dispute with the two men over gas money, according to officials. One of the men punched the victim while the other stabbed him multiple times in the buttocks and torso with a sharp object. The men and the woman ran off after the attack. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).