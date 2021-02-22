Man punched, slashed in neck at Bronx subway station: police

Bronx

Bronx subway slashing

Surveillance images of a man police were looking for in connection with a subway attack on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview subway station along the No. 6 train in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation after a man was slashed in a seemingly random attack at a Bronx subway station earlier in February, the NYPD said on Saturday.

According to police, it was around 5:45 a.m. on Feb. 12 when the alleged attacker followed the victim from the street, up the staircase to the above-ground Morrison Avenue-Soundview subway station, along the No. 6 line, in the Soundview section.

When the 49-year-old man reached the top of the stairs, the unidentified man punched him in the face and then slashed him across the neck with a sharp object, authorities said.

The individual fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released.

The NYPD released the above images of the man they’re looking for in hopes the public can help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

