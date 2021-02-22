Man punched, slashed in neck at Bronx subway station: police

Surveillance images of a man police were looking for in connection with a subway attack on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview subway station along the No. 6 train in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation after a man was slashed in a seemingly random attack at a Bronx subway station earlier in February, the NYPD said on Saturday.

According to police, it was around 5:45 a.m. on Feb. 12 when the alleged attacker followed the victim from the street, up the staircase to the above-ground Morrison Avenue-Soundview subway station, along the No. 6 line, in the Soundview section.

When the 49-year-old man reached the top of the stairs, the unidentified man punched him in the face and then slashed him across the neck with a sharp object, authorities said.

The individual fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released.

The NYPD released the above images of the man they’re looking for in hopes the public can help identify him.

