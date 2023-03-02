A man was attacked and robbed at gunpoint by a violent duo inside a Bronx subway station, police said.

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man was attacked and robbed at gunpoint by a violent duo inside a Bronx subway station, police said.

A 27-year-old man was approached around 3:45 a.m. by a suspect at the Morrison Avenue Soundview subway station on Sunday and asked for money, police said.

The victim said he didn’t have any, police said. The suspect then followed the man to the 6 train platform and threw him on the ground, kicking and punching him in the face and body, according to police.

A second assailant pointed a gun at the man’s head before taking his wallet, police said. Both assailants then fled the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.