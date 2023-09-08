Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly punched a man in the face on a MTA bus in the Bronx last month. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly punched a man in the face on a MTA bus in the Bronx last month.

The incident happened on Aug. 26 on an MTA bus near West 164th Street and Southern Boulevard around 2: 55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect walked up to a 69-year-old man and suddenly punched the victim in the face before running away, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital for treatment. No arrests have

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.