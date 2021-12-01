Surveillance images of a man accused of forcing his way into an 81-year-old woman’s Bronx apartment and stealing her purse on Nov. 30, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — An 81-year-old Bronx woman was the victim of a home invasion robbery on Tuesday morning after a man posed as a Meals on Wheels worker to get her to open her door, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 10:30 a.m. in a residential building in the vicinity of Intervale Avenue and East 167th Street, in the Longwood section.

The unidentified man knocked on the victim’s apartment door and announced himself as, “meals on wheels,” according to authorities.

When the woman opened the door, the man immediately shoved his way into her home, police said.

Once inside, the suspect snatched the woman’s purse and $20 in cash before fleeing the apartment, officials said.

The victim was not physically injured during the robbery, according to police.

The NYPD released surveillance visuals of the man they’re looking for getting on the elevator of the victim’s building. They described him as a man in his 20s, last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black face mask, a black hooded sweater, a turquoise and pink jacket, dark-colored pants, and gray sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).