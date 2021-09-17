Man pistol whips woman, fires gun on Bronx street: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man accused of pistol whipping a woman in the Bronx

A man accused of pistol whipping a woman in the Bronx on Sept. 16, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A woman was pistol whipped by an armed man on a Bronx street Thursday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around noon next to the Williamsbridge Oval in the Norwood section of the borough.

According to authorities, an unidentified man took out a gun and struck the 33-year-old woman in the head with it.

He then let off a single round, which struck a nearby Lexus sedan that was park and unoccupied, officials said. Thankfully, no one was struck by the bullet.

The armed man fled the scene in a gray Acura ILX, according to the NYPD.

The victim suffered bruising, swelling and a laceration to the head, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Authorities released the above surveillance image of the man they were looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

Lawmakers demand immediate repairs for Bronx NYCHA senior center

Deadly Bronx shootout: Family says man was unarmed; surveillance video says different

Man fatally shot after firing at off-duty NYPD officers in the Bronx

AOC helps hand out 1,500 backpacks to students in the Bronx

More Bronx

Crime

New video shows chaos at Manhattan restaurant shooting

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of pregnant Harlem mom

Back-to-back shootings leave Harlem community reeling

Community push for return of plainclothes NYPD officers

Queens hostage situation ends with NYPD officer’s husband in custody after shootout: police

Safer streets in NYC: Officials push for tougher laws, more enforcement

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter