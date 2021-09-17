Man pistol whips woman, fires gun on Bronx street: NYPD

A man accused of pistol whipping a woman in the Bronx on Sept. 16, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A woman was pistol whipped by an armed man on a Bronx street Thursday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around noon next to the Williamsbridge Oval in the Norwood section of the borough.

According to authorities, an unidentified man took out a gun and struck the 33-year-old woman in the head with it.

He then let off a single round, which struck a nearby Lexus sedan that was park and unoccupied, officials said. Thankfully, no one was struck by the bullet.

The armed man fled the scene in a gray Acura ILX, according to the NYPD.

The victim suffered bruising, swelling and a laceration to the head, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Authorities released the above surveillance image of the man they were looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).