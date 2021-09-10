Surveillance image of a man accused of, along with two others, forcing his way into a man’s Bronx apartment and stealing thousands on Aug. 17, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — The NYPD late Thursday said they were searching for three individuals who attacked and robbed a man after forcing their way into his Bronx apartment in August.

According to police, it happened around 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 17 when the trio knocked on the man’s door, then shoved their way inside when he answered.

Once inside the Morris Heights apartment, one of the intruders pulled out a gun and pistol whipped the 34-year-old victim, striking him in the head, officials said.

The trio proceeded to search the home before fleeing with a microphone and $4,000 in cash, police said.

The man received treatment for lacerations to his head at a local hospital, according to authorities.

The NYPD released the above surveillance image of one of the thieves sought by police.

No description was giving for the other two suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).