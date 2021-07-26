Surveillance images of two men wanted in connection with a robbery on a Bronx street on Friday, July 23, 2021, and the van they used to get away, according to police. (NYPD)

FORDHAM, the Bronx — The NYPD released video on Sunday of two men wanted after a man was pistol whipped and robbed at gunpoint Friday evening in the Bronx, according to police.

Authorities said the 44-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the vicinity of Briggs Avenue and West 196th Street, in the Fordham section, when the two unidentified men approached him with weapons drawn.

Surveillance video shows the men get out of a white van and pull out their weapons in broad daylight.

At last one of the men struck the victim in the head with a gun before stealing $300 in cash from him, police said.

The two armed suspects hopped back in the van and fled to parts unknown. Officials said the van had front and rear passenger side damage.

The man sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene, authorities said.

The NYPD described the first suspect as a man in his early 20s, standing around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 150 lbs. with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, green shorts, black shoes and a black baseball hat.

The second suspect was described as a man in his early twenties, also standing around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing around 150 lbs. with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, black shoes and a red baseball hat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).