Man pinned and mounted woman in Bronx woods before twisting her neck: NYPD

The NYPD released this sketch of a man accused of assaulting a Bronx woman, June 23, 2021 (NYPD).

PELHAM BAY PARK, the Bronx — Police said Thursday they’re searching for a man accused of dragging a woman into a wooded area and assaulting her until he was stopped by a passerby.

It happened on Wednesday, June 23 at about 3:30 p.m.

Officials said the unidentified man — depicted in a police sketch — approached a 31-year-old woman from behind as she walked down the street near City Island Road and Shore Road in the Bronx.

As he ran toward her from the back, he grabbed her, covered her nose and mouth and dragged her into the wooded area, officials said. Once there, he pinned her face-down on the ground, mounted her and began twisting her neck.

The victim screamed for help; a bicyclist who heard the victim approached from a nearby path, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The victim was treated for scrapes and bruises on scene by EMS.

Police described the man as 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build and “well-groomed appearance.” He was wearing white surgical gloves, a gray fitted T-shirt, cargo pants and sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).