LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man on a motorbike is sought in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man near a Bronx park last year, police said on Tuesday in an update on the investigation.

Gabriel Ramirez-Gomez was shot in the chest in Bill Rainey Park by Rogers Place and Dawson Street in Longwood on May 15 at around 7:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was with a group of people in the park when he got into a fight with the suspect and gunfire erupted, police said.

Ramirez-Gomez was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. A 43-year-old woman who was not with the crew was struck in the right leg, police said. The bystander was taken to the hospital with a graze wound, officials said.

Authorities said the gunman took off on a motorbike after the incident and was last seen riding westbound on Dawson street towards Prospect Avenue. A description of the suspect was not available.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the car wash incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.