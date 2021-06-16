Man missing from Bronx home has medical condition, special needs, family says

Christopher Lopez, 36, was reported missing Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

THE BRONX — Officials and family members said they’re searching for a missing Bronx man who has special needs and was last seen Tuesday morning.

Christopher Lopez, 36, was last seen at his home on Bouck Avenue between Mace and Waring avenues in Pelham Gardens near Pelham Parkway. He is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and white sneakers.

A family member told PIX11 Lopez has special needs, is diabetic and has difficulty crossing the street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

