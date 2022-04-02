MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man lost around $8,970 worth of property in a group robbery in the Bronx, police said Saturday.

Around 8:18 a.m. on Mar. 21, the 18-year-old victim was walking around East 165th Street near Boston Road when one of three alleged robbers simulated a gun and demanded his property, video of the incident showed.

Video: Three men stole an 18-year-old’s jewelry, sneakers and cellphone, which cost around $8,970 altogether, according to police. pic.twitter.com/lBnr76kZYS — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 2, 2022

The thieves stole his jewelry, sneakers and cellphone, which cost around $8,970 altogether, according to authorities. The suspects fled southbound on Boston Road, and no injuries were reported by officials regarding the robbery.

Police are seeking help in identifying and finding the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).