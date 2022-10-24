MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) —The latest victim of an unprovoked, random attack in New York City’s subway system is speaking out, exclusively to PIX11 News.

The Bronx resident, who’s in his early 60s, does not want to be identified. He was in the East 149th Street-Grand Concourse station in the Bronx headed to work Sunday night when he was attacked.

“I’m mad, very, very mad as to what’s going on with innocent people, including myself,” he said.

The man said someone walked up to him from behind and, for no reason, punched him twice in the head, before shoving him off the platform.

“Bash my head, hit me in this jaw,” the victim said. “I ended up in the middle of the tracks. I shook my head and like ‘what the h–l just happened here?'”

Fortunately, a few witnesses rushed over to help the victim back onto the platform before the next train arrived. They then pointed out suspect to police before he could get away.

The 21-year-old suspect’s arrest on assault and other criminal charges came just hours after someone stabbed a 14-year-old victim in a northern Manhattan subway station.

However, in spite of recent data showing a 40-percent increase in felony subway crime from a year ago, ridership is up. The MTA says the system recently hit a high of 3.4 million customers a day for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Chris Herrmann is a former NYPD’s crime analyst supervisor and is now a professor at John Jay College.

“One out of every 500,000 people are experiencing some kind of serious victimization each day,” Herrmann said. “The issue really for subway riders, including myself, who take the subway, it’s the randomness problem of the victimization that’s really stoked a lot of this fear.”

The Bronx victim isn’t sold. He said he’s aware of the new plan, introduced over the weekend by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, to increase the police presence in the subways.

“This is what we are paying taxes in the city for? We need to get these people out of the system,” he said. “Last night I paid the MTA $2.75 for a man to bash me behind my head? This is why I’m pissed. You have to understand that. We are not safe in this city anymore.”

PIX11 reached out to Mayor Adams about the victim’s concerns. He said he “will not rest” until the city’s done what’s needed to prevent “horrific incidents like this one.”

“As a New Yorker and continuous traveler on the subways, I understand the pain of any victim of an unprovoked attack in the transit system,” Adams said. “This is why our administration has invested in numerous initiatives to address the problem, including far more mental health experts and police officers on the ground identifying those in need of help.”