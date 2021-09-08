BELMONT, the Bronx — A man was killed Tuesday evening in the Bronx when he was thrown from his motorized scooter in a collision with a van, then ran over by the van, according to the NYPD.

Cops responded around 7:12 p.m. to a call of a person struck by a vehicle near the intersection of East 188th Street and Lorillard Place, in the Belmont section, police said.

According to officials, a preliminary investigation revealed that the 38-year-old victim was on a gas-powered scooter, traveling eastbound on the sidewalk along East 188th Street.

A Ford transit van traveling southbound on Lorillard Place entered the intersection just as the scooter was approaching, police said.

The scooter slammed into the van, ejecting the operator and sending him flying onto the road, according to officials.

The van then ran over the scooter driver, causing severe trauma to his torso, police said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

According to the NYPD, the scooter was removed from the scene by an unknown individual prior to police arriving on the scene.

The 25-year-old driver of the van was uninjured and remained at the scene, authorities said.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning. The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad said their investigation into the deadly crash was ongoing.

The victim’s identity had not been released as of Wednesday morning.

