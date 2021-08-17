Man killed in shootout inside Bronx auto shop; 19-year-old in custody: NYPD

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — A man is dead following a shootout inside of a Bronx auto shop Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to a report of an assault inside of the shop on Randall Avenue in Hunts Point at about 1:35 Tuesday, the NYPD said.

In their investigation, police said they discovered two males were involved in a dispute. One of the men, 19, pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at the other man, 32, striking him in the torso.

Then, the 32-year-old returned fire and struck the 19-year-old in the arm and torso, police said.

Both men were taken to a local hospital; the 32-year-old was pronounced dead, according to officers.

The 19-year-old was taken into custody, charges are pending, police said.

