THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man was killed in a road rage shooting on a Bronx highway on Friday, police said.

Authorities found Fausto Rodriguez, 40, with a gunshot wound in the right lane of the Cross Bronx Expressway near Jerome Avenue at around 11 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Investigators said the victim’s vehicle was rear-ended by a Ford Edge occupied by four men, who ran from the scene after Rodriguez called 911 to report the incident. One of the passengers and another man then returned to the scene in a grey Toyota SUV and fought with the victim before he was shot, police said.

The two men fled the scene in the Toyota, which was later found abandoned, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).