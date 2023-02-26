BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in the head while he was just one block away from a Bronx hospital on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police found Bronx resident Achilles Baskin unconscious and unresponsive at Bathgate Avenue and East 183rd Street after a 911 call for shots fired around 1:25 p.m., officials said. He’d suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Emergency medical services took Baskin to nearby Saint Barnabas hospital, here he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

