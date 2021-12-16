Man dead after fire rips through Bronx apartment: NYPD

Police say a fire broke out in an apartment at the Butler Houses in the Bronx on Dec. 15, 2021. A 66-year-old man died after being injured in the blaze, officials said. (Citizen App)

CLAREMONT VILLAGE, the Bronx — A 66-year-old man is dead after flames tore through a Bronx apartment on Wednesday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Police said officers responded just after 1:30 p.m. to a 911 call for a residential fire at the Butler Houses NYCHA complex on Webster Avenue, in the Claremont Village neighborhood.

Video from the Citizen App showed flames shooting out of an apartment window.

After FDNY firefighters extinguished the flames, they discovered the victim with injuries inside an apartment, authorities said.

EMS rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze was under investigation, according to the NYPD.

