One man was killed and another was injured after shots were fired at a Bronx funeral home Sept. 3, 2021 (Citizen App)

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — A man was killed in a double shooting outside a Bronx funeral home Friday night, police said.

Officers were called to a shooting outside the Parkchester Funeral Home along Unionport Road just after 7 p.m., police said.

When they arrived, police found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest and a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right leg, authorities said.

Both men were taken to the hospital where the 37-year-old, later identified as Leshaun Whitefield, was pronounced dead.

According to police, the men were standing outside the funeral home when shots were fired from a gray Chevy Equinox driven by an unknown person.

The vehicle fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

