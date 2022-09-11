MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Bronx early Sunday, police said.

The victim was walking near East 176th Street and Clay Avenue in Mount Hope at around 12:50 a.m. when he was struck in the right leg, police said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said the suspect opened fire from a black sedan when the incident occurred.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.