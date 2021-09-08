Man in custody after man found stabbed to death in Bronx apartment: NYPD

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Police took a man into custody Tuesday night after another man was found stabbed to death inside a Bronx apartment, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said cops responded just after 7:30 p.m. after a 911 call to the apartment building on East 232nd Street in the Wakefield section.

Responding officers arrived to discover a 31-year-old man with multiple stab wounds around his body, lying unconscious in an apartment, police said.

EMS transported the victim to an area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Officials identified the man as Cori Lowe of the Bronx.

The NYPD said a 32-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene. Charges were still pending early Wednesday.

It was not clear what led to the deadly stabbing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).