Man hits woman in the head with a sock full of coins on train in the Bronx

THE BRONX — A man hit a woman in the head with a sock full of coins on a No. 6 train in the Bronx, police said Tuesday.

The woman, 45, was on the northbound train with her 8-year-old son on Feb. 25 when an unidentified man approached them near the Hunts Point Avenue station, officials said.

He kicked the woman’s foot and then hit her head with the sock full of coins, causing a laceration to the woman’s head.

The woman was treated at a hospital.

Police have asked for help identifying the man.

There’s been a recent spike in subway crime. Hundreds of officers were rolled out into stations and the MTA called for more policing in the transit system.

