CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man hit a woman inside her building in the Bronx before taking her jewelry worth around $31,700 on July 4, police said on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old victim was on the second floor of her residential building in the vicinity of East 169th Street and Grant Highway when the suspect approached her from behind, hit her in the chest with a closed fist and forcibly took her jewelry at around 3:30 a.m., authorities said. The suspect ran off, leaving the victim with minor injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.

Police sought help from the public in finding the suspect, who they described as being in his 30s, of medium build and with black hair in dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black sneakers and is known by the name of “Tetere.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).