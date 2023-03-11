THE BRONX (PIX11) — An attacker smashed a glass bottle onto a man’s face inside a Bronx deli leaving him with severe injuries last week, police said on Saturday.

A 35-year-old man was approached by the suspect on March 4. inside the Gourmet Deli on White Plains Road around 8 p.m., police said. After a verbal dispute the assailant struck the victim in the face with a glass bottle before running away, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital where he needed over 40 stitches due to the severe injuries to his lip and cheek, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect in question.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or or on Twitter @NYPDTips