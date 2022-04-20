TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was injured during a drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police said.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the 20-year-old victim was at the intersection of East 183rd Street and Crotona Avenue when a gray car with plate number KSE-3564 stopped, according to authorities. One of the people inside the car fired two rounds, hitting the victim in his left leg, video of the shooting showed. The car fled the scene after the shooting.

Watch: Someone inside a stolen car fired shots in the Bronx, hitting a man in the leg, according to police. pic.twitter.com/hTuax62y3A — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 20, 2022

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was reported by officials to be in stable condition. The ongoing investigation by police found that the car was stolen along Eighth Avenue near West 38th Street in Manhattan by the suspects on Tuesday at midnight. The 25-year-old owner left the car running as he was picking up food, police said.

Police are asking for help to identify and find the suspects.

