Pictured is the gunman who allegedly shot a man in a drive-by shooting in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was hit during a drive-by shooting in the Bronx Thursday night, police said.

The 28-year-old victim was along Wales Avenue near East 152nd Street when the two suspects riding a motorcycle drove by at around 7 p.m., according to authorities. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired shots at the man multiple times, hitting him in the leg. The suspects fled the scene, and the man was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police asked for help from the public to find the suspect.

