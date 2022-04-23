WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — The driver of a stolen flatbed truck hit a pedestrian in the Bronx Friday morning, police said.

The incident happened along White Plains Road near East 240th Street, according to authorities. The suspect fled the scene, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition by officials.

An investigation by police is ongoing.

