Man handcuffed, burned in Bronx home invasion; woman wrapped in bed sheet

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Three robbers handcuffed a man and wrapped a woman in a bed sheet during a Bronx home invasion, police said Thursday.

The trio entered the residential building near Franklin Avenue and East 168th Street around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, forced open the victims’ apartment door and headed to the bedroom, police said.

Once inside, they handcuffed the 32-year-old man and wrapped the 31-year-old woman in a sheet, then moved her to another room, officials said. The men assaulted the male victim with guns as they demanded money and asked where his safe was.

When he refused to talk, the robbers used a hot spoon to burn the man, police said. They ransacked the apartment and made off with a safe, jewelry and approximately 25 pairs of sneakers. The robbers fled the scene inside of a white SUV northbound on Franklin Avenue.

Emergency medical services treated the man at the scene, officials said. The woman was uninjured.

Police asked for help identifying the suspects. The first man was last seen with a dark-colored baseball cap, a black mask, black and white gloves, a black and green sweat suit and black and white sneakers. The second man was last seen in a black hooded jacket, gray gloves, blue jeans and black sneakers. Officials said the last man was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a dark-colored hooded sweater, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).