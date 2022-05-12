CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man groped a woman aboard a moving subway train in the Bronx, police said on Thursday.

The 41-year-old victim boarded a southbound No. 4 train at around 7:30 a.m. on April 29, and as the train traveled to the subway station at 149th Street and Grand Concourse, the suspect touched her buttocks, according to authorities. The victim left the train when it stopped at East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue, while the suspect fled upon reaching the East 116th Street stop.

Police reported no injuries in connection to the groping incident. They asked the public for help in finding the suspect, who they described as being around 38 years old and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, black jeans, a dark grey hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers, a camouflage surgical mask and carrying a black backpack.

