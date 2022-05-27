BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man groped a woman aboard a bus in the Bronx, police said on Friday.

The 27-year-old victim was on a moving westbound Bx12-SBS bus when the suspect touched her buttocks over her clothing at around 6 p.m., authorities said. The suspect got off the bus at the East Fordham Road and Southern Boulevard bus stop.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).