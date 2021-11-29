Man gropes 15-year-old, exposes himself on Bronx bus: NYPD

Image of a man accused of groping a 15-year-old girl while exposing himself on a BX15 MTA bus in the Bronx on Nov.22, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

CLAREMONT, the Bronx— A man was accused of groping a teenager and exposing himself on an MTA bus in the Bronx earlier in November, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 aboard a BX15 bus in the Claremont section of the borough.

As the bus was in the vicinity of East 173rd Street and Third Avenue, the unidentified man allegedly approached the 15-year-old girl and proceeded to touch her thigh repeatedly, while exposing his penis, authorities said.

The man then fled from the bus to parts unknown, police said.

There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the alleged sexual abuse incident, according to officials.

The NYPD released the above image of the man they were looking for in connection to the incident, in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).