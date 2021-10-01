Man gropes, masturbates in front of woman on Bronx street: NYPD

Bronx

This man is accused of touching a 56-year-old woman in the Bronx before masturbating in front of her. (Credit: NYPD)

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — A man groped a woman and then exposed himself in front of her in the Bronx, police said.

The incident took place at about 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 near East Clarke Place and Walton Avenue in the Concourse section, according to officials.

The man approached a 56-year old woman, touched her buttocks and then proceeded to masturbate in front of her, police said.

The victim did not report any physical injuries to police.

Authorities asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingcrimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)..

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

