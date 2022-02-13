Man gropes 8-year-old girl in Bronx grocery store

Police asked for help identifying a man suspected of groping a girl in a Bronx supermarket on Feb. 12, 2022. (PIX11)

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A man grabbed an 8-year-old girl as she shopped with her mother in a Bronx supermarket on Saturday, police said.

The girl was inside a Fteley Avenue store when the man groped her buttocks, officials said. She was not injured.

When the girl’s mom found out what happened, she approached the man. He fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.

Police asked for help identifying the man. He’s believed to be in his 20s. The man is around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds. he was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).