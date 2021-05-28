Man exposes himself, gropes teen in elevator of her Bronx building: NYPD

Bronx

Groping suspect in the Bronx

Surveillance image of a man accused of exposing himself and groping a teen girl in the elevator of her Bronx apartment building on Thursday, May 27, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation Thursday after a teenage girl was groped by a man who exposed himself in an elevator of her Bronx apartment building, according to officials.

Authorities said it happened Thursday around 2:30 p.m. after the unidentified individual followed the 14-year-old girl into the elevator at her building, near the intersection of Fox Street and Legget Avenue, in the Longwood section.

Once inside, the suspect exposed himself before grabbing the girl’s buttocks, police said. He then fled the location in an unknown direction.

The girl was not physically injured during the incident, according to authorities.

The NYPD released the above surveillance image of the person they’re looking for, describing him as having an average build with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing white sneakers, black shorts, a white T-shirt, and a blue “Sox” baseball cap.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

