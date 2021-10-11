Man grabs 3-year-old girl in the Bronx; Good Samaritans intervene as man runs off

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx — A man grabbed a 3-year-old girl in the Bronx on Monday afternoon as she walked with her family and ran off, but he was stopped by good Samaritans.

The girl was near East Tremont and Baisley avenues around 1:20 p.m. with her grandmother and siblings when a man in his 40s scooped her up, police said.

Good Samaritans spotted the man as he ran with the girl and intervened, police said.

The man was able to get away. Police have not yet released any additional identifying information about him.

The girl was not injured, but she was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

