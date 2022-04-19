THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said.

Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he was in custody, Bonilla, now 49, told officers he’d stabbed his girlfriend and left her body in a dumpster. Detectives were never able to find Alvarez’ body.

Investigators found traces of Alvarez’ blood in the Bronx apartment she apparently shared with Bonilla and her dog, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. They also obtained surveillance video showing Alvarez walking her dog daily until July 27, 2016.

That was the last Alvarez was ever seen. Two days later, Bonilla was caught on camera pushing a shopping cart dripping with blood.

District Attorney Clark said, "The defendant killed his girlfriend and disposed of her body like garbage. Although her remains were never recovered, a jury listened to the facts of the case and found the defendant guilty. I hope this sentence brings some solace to the victim's family."

